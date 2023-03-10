The Dallas Cowboys joined a number of teams this week in reshuffling their salary cap situation ahead of the NFL's new league year on March 15 when they restructured quarterback Dak Prescott's four-year, $160 million contract and right guard Zack Martin's six-year, $84 million contract to add $30 million salary cap relief on Friday, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. The moves put Dallas into the green with around $14.1 million in cap space to work with this offseason.

Last week, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said, via The Athletic, "Don't dismiss us doing something special with the right veteran free agent. Any place. I would in a New York minute if I think it fits."

Now that Dallas has the room to "do something special," what might that be? Well, it was clear that rolling with Michael Gallup coming off a torn ACL and rookie third round Jalen Tolbert as the two of the top three or four wide receivers around Second Team All-Pro CeeDee Lamb wasn't a winning recipe in 2022. Prescott becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to lead or co-lead the league in interceptions despite missing five or more games is a testament to that. The Cowboys could reignite their flirtation with three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. since he is holding a workout in Arizona to show off his recovery from a torn ACL.

Jones and Co. could also shoot for a bigger fish in three-time First Team All-Pro Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, a 30-year-old player who wouldn't mind a trade with Kyler Murray recovering from a torn ACL and a new regime now running the team in general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon. Dez Bryant, the Cowboys' all-time receiving touchdowns leaders with 73, was seen working out with Hopkins in Dallas on Tuesday.

A trade for one of the better pass catchers of the last decade to pair with Lamb would certainly qualify as doing "something special."

DeAndre Hopkins career ranks (since entering NFL in 2013)

