One of the more fascinating non-quarterback storylines this offseason resides in Arizona with wideout DeAndre Hopkins and his future with the Cardinals. He's been the subject of plenty of trade rumors over the last few months, and it's possible that rubber could meet that road between now and the start of the 2023 regular season. And because of the events that have occurred over the last calendar year, there's an easier avenue for the Cards to move him if that ends up being their next course of action.

As CBS Sports contributor and former NFL agent Joel Corry notes, the no-trade clause in Hopkins' contract was voided after the wide receiver was suspended by the NFL last May for violating the league's performance-enhancing substances policy. Now, Hopkins has significantly less leverage on where he'd be traded to next, which creates more flexibility for Arizona to get the most assets back possible if the franchise wants to move him.

Even as he's set to enter next season at age 31, Hopkins is looked at as one of the league's top wide receivers. In the nine games he played upon returning from that suspension this season, he totaled 64 catches for 717 yards and three touchdowns. Over a 17-game season at that clip, Hopkins would've been on pace to have a career-high 121 catches to go along with 1,354 receiving yards.

DeAndre Hopkins ARI • WR • #10 TAR 96 REC 64 REC YDs 717 REC TD 3 FL 1 View Profile

Given those numbers, you may be asking yourself why Arizona would want to move a player like that. Well, Kyler Murray is recovering from a torn ACL, which may prevent him from being available to start the season. With an ailing quarterback and a team ready to rebuild with a new head coach and new GM, it doesn't make much sense to keep him aboard, especially with the $19.45 million base salary he's due in 2023. The Cardinals would also clear about $8.25 million if they moved off him this offseason.

That broadly answers the "why" Arizona could be inclined to move him, and now that last year's transgressions voided the no-trade clause, the Cardinals will have an easier time exploring that possibility over the next few weeks and months.