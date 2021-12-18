An NFC East battle is on tap between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. New York is 4-9 overall and 3-3 at home, while Dallas is 9-4 overall and 5-2 on the road. The Cowboys are aiming for a third consecutive win. The Giants have lost three of their past four games.

The Cowboys have won eight of the past nine meetings between the teams. Dallas is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Giants vs. Cowboys odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 44.5. Before entering any Cowboys vs. Giants picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Giants vs. Cowboys spread: Cowboys -10.5

Giants vs. Cowboys over-under: 44.5 points

What you need to know about the Giants

The Giants fell 37-21 to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14. New York was down 30-7 at the end of the third quarter. Mike Glennon was 17 of 36 for 191 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Saquon Barkley had 95 yards from scrimmage and a TD reception.

Barkley (ankle) is questionable and Daniel Jones (neck) is out for Week 15. Adoree' Jackson (quadriceps, health and safety protocols) is out. Leonard Williams (arm/elbow) is questionable. Xavier McKinney and Oshane Ximines are among the Giants players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

What you need to know about the Cowboys

Meanwhile, Dallas beat the Washington Football Team 27-20 last Sunday. Micah Parsons had two sacks and forced a fumble that was returned for a TD. Parsons has a sack in six straight games and is second in the NFL with 17 tackles for a loss. Randy Gregory had an interception, a sack, and a forced fumble.

Dak Prescott passed for 302 yards and three TDs with an INT in his last meeting with the Giants. Ezekiel Elliott has averaged 96,2 rushing yards per game in nine career games vs, the Giants. Tony Pollard and DeMarcus Lawrence are listed as questionable for Week 15 with foot injuries.

