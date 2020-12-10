Through the first 13 weeks of the season, the Dallas Cowboys have given up more points than any other team in the NFL. If they don't get things turned around soon, there's a chance they're going to end up breaking an ugly record that has stood for nearly 40 years.

In the history of the NFL, only three teams have surrendered more than 500 points in a season and the Cowboys could join that list if they give up just 26.75 points per game over the final four weeks of the year. As things currently stand, the Cowboys have given up 393 points through 12 games, which is an average of 32.75 per game. If they stay on that pace, the Cowboys will give up a total of 524 points, which would be the second-most in NFL history.

Here's a list of the three teams that have given up the most points:

1. 1981 Baltimore Colts: 533

(Cowboys projected number: 524)

2. 2008 Detroit Lions: 517

3. 1966 New York Giants: 501

That's not a great list to be on. The 1981 Colts finished 2-14 while the 2008 Lions were the first team in NFL history to go 0-16. As for the 1966 Giants, who finished 1-12-1, they actually surrendered more than 500 points in just 14 games, which means they hold the NFL record for most points surrendered per game (35.8).

To break the all-time record held by the Colts, the Cowboys would have to surrender an average of 35.25 points over their final four games. The good news for the Cowboys is that there's a chance they may be able to avoid making history and that's because they have the "easiest" remaining schedule of any team in the NFL. Over the final four weeks, the Cowboys are the only team in the league that will face four teams that are all currently below .500 (Bengals, Eagles, Giants, 49ers). All four of those teams are averaging less than 23.8 points per game.

The Cowboys aren't just giving up points at a record pace, they're also surrendering rushing yards at a ridiculously bad pace. Through 13 weeks, the Cowboys have given up 2,014 rushing yards, which is 200 -- 200! -- more than the next closest team. The Cowboys are on pace to surrender 2,685 yards on the season, which would make them just the fourth team since 2000 to give up more than 2,680 yards. Basically, it's been an ugly year for the Cowboys, and if they're not careful, this season could go down in history as one of the worst ever by an NFL defense.