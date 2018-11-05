Demaryius Thomas on Broncos' latest loss: 'That's what they do over there ... We like to win over here'
Denver traded Thomas to Houston last week and he and his new team gave the Broncos their sixth loss on Sunday
The Broncos traded Demaryius Thomas on Tuesday and five days later, he reported for work at Mile High Stadium -- as a member of the Texans.
And Thomas got right to work:
He finished with three catches for 61 yards as his new team beat his old team, 19-17, thanks in part to questionable coaching decisions by Vance Joseph that cost the team three points just before half and ultimately cost them the game when the Broncos settled for a 51-yard field goal as time expired. Kicker Brad McManus missed wide right and Denver lost for the sixth time in seven games and fell to 3-6 on the season.
So how did the Broncos look from the other side of the field?
"That's what they do over there," Thomas told NFL.com's Mike Silver. "I ain't a part of that no more. We like to win over here."
Thomas is right; after an 0-3 start, the Texans have reeled off six straight and appear to be the heavy favorites in a division that includes the Titans (3-4), Jaguars (3-5) and Colts (3-5).
But Thomas still has fond memories of Denver, where he spent the first 8.5 seasons -- and big fans. After the game, Peyton Manning's kids waited for the wide receiver outside the locker room. and Manning's son was already wearing Thomas' new Texans' jersey.
