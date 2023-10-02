Deion Sanders, also known as "Prime Time," has swept the sports nation as head coach at Colorado. That nickname isn't for everyone. Namely, Daniel Jones. The QB affectionately known as "Danny Dimes" probably won't be touching the "Prime Time" nickname anytime soon.

Jones and the Giants will host the Seahawks in the national spotlight on Monday Night Football (8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN). Jones has a 1-11 record in his career in prime time, the worst record of any QB with at least 10 starts since 1970. The second-worst? Andy Dalton.

Worst prime-time records since 1970 among QBs with 10+ starts



W-L Win Pct Daniel Jones 1-11 .091 Andy Dalton 6-21 .222 Jeff George 5-17 .227 Ken Anderson 3-10 .231

Jones' only win in prime time was against the Commanders last December: A 20-12 victory that ended on a questionable non-call, a potential pass interference on the Giants in the end zone on fourth down with the Commanders driving to tie the game.

That win snapped Jones' nine-game losing streak in prime time to begin his career. It's also been long forgotten, especially after the Giants opened the season with an embarrassing 40-point loss on Sunday Night Football against the Cowboys.

Daniel Jones' career in prime time

Season Opponent Result 2019 at Patriots Lost by 21 2019 Cowboys Lost by 19 2020 Steelers Lost by 10 2020 at Eagles Lost by 1 2020 Buccaneers Lost by 2 2021 at Commanders Lost by 1 2021 at Chiefs Lost by 3 2021 at Buccaneers Lost by 20 2022 Cowboys Lost by 7 2022 at Commanders Won by 8 2023 Cowboys Lost by 40 2023 49ers Lost by 18

Any Daniel Jones apologist might point to the fact that the Giants were not expected to win many of these games. They have been a betting underdog in 10 of his 11 starts in prime time. You can't expect him to have a winning record in those situations. He's played on a losing team for most of his career, up until last year, and he's often matched up with a much better opponent on national TV.

There's some truth there. My counter, though: Jones' numbers in these spots don't help his case. He has 12 touchdown passes and 16 interceptions in 12 prime time starts, compared with 50 touchdowns to 22 interceptions in all other games.

Daniel Jones' career stats



Prime time Not prime time W-L 1-11 21-22-1 Pass TD-Int 12-16 50-22 Yards per attempt 5.7 6.9

Monday could be Jones' best chance to end his horrors in prime time, as they Seahawks have been lit up by opposing QBs this season.

Jones will likely be tasked with carrying the Giants offense as Saquon Barkley is expected to miss the game with an ankle injury suffered in New York's 21-point comeback win in Arizona last month.

Add it to the list of reasons to doubt Jones on Monday. However, he proved he could be a one-man band of sorts in Week 2. He became the first player in Giants history with 250 pass yards, 50 rush yards, two touchdown passes and a rush touchdown in a game, and he did that in the second half alone. Michael Vick (2010 at Washington) was the only other quarterback to have a half like that since 2000. That's really impressive, even if it was against the Cardinals.

So, if there's a silver lining here, it's that Jones has a golden opportunity to change the narrative.