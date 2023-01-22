Daniel Jones' future with the New York Giants is in question heading into the offseason. Initially, the quarterback did not provide any clarity after a 38-7 defeat to the No. 1 seeded Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round on Saturday, and talk of what will happen with the team heading into next season has already begun.

New York declined to exercise a fifth-year option that would have guaranteed Jones' contract through 2023, meaning his options for next season are getting a franchise tag, a long-term extension or the Giants can let him go. Since it is never too early to start thinking about next year, Jones was asked about his 2023 plans and whether he sees himself remaining a Giant.

"I mean, we'll cross that bridge when we get there," Jones said postgame. "I've really enjoyed playing here. I appreciate all those guys in the locker room. It's a special group of guys. And I really enjoyed being a part of it. We'll figure out where that goes, but I have nothing but love and respect for this organization and the guys in the locker room.

"I think we'll get into that down the road. I think at this point this is still very fresh — this season, this loss. We'll take some time to regroup and think about that going forward."

As those comments left things a bit open-ended, Jones followed up about his future on Sunday morning and affirmed his admiration for the Giants organization and hope that he'd be with the team going forward.

"I've really enjoyed being here," Jones said. "I have nothing but love and respect for this organization. I'd love to be back, but we'll see. There's a business side of it too. Very grateful to be here and be a part of it."

Meanwhile, Giants head coach Brian Daboll did not commit to Jones staying with the team when asked about it postgame.

"Yeah, I -- all these conversations, we're gonna have those," Daboll said regarding Jones after the divisional loss. "We've got a long offseason, and there's a time and a place to have those conversations. Tonight's not it."

The 25-year-old has been with the Giants for his entire career, since he was drafted No. 6 overall in 2019. He has a career record of 21−31−1 with the team and had his best season this year, helping lead them to their first playoff appearance in six years. The Giants won their first playoff game in 11 years against the Minnesota Vikings and Jones became the youngest Giants quarterback to win a playoff game since Eli Manning.

Jones has struggled for most of his career, but saw improvement this season in his first year with head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. This season, Jones had his highest completion percentage (67.2%), passing yards (3,205) and touchdowns (15) and had his fewest number of interceptions (5), while also finishing with his highest quarterback rating (92.5).

The Giants were a clear mismatch against the Eagles, and from the beginning were outplayed by the home team. Jones went 15-of-27 for 135 yards, no touchdowns, an interception and six rushes for 24 yards.