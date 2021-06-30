Lost in all the hoopla surrounding the future of Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers is the uncertain road for star receiver Davante Adams following the 2021 season. The 28-year-old is entering the final year of his contract and prime to be an unrestricted free agent once the new league year opens up in 2022. Adams has been pretty transparent about his contract situation and noted that he's open to remaining in Green Bay, albeit if the quarterback situation is still solid. To this point, however, nothing substantial has come to the forefront to suggest that the two sides are at the point of nearing an extension, which leaves open the possibility of a departure.

If Adams does shake loose, one team that appears to be at the ready to pursue him is the Raiders. Part of that reason is thanks to the relationship between Adams and Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr, who played together at Fresno State from 2012-13. Carr recently praised Adams for being the "best receiver in the NFL" and "would always welcome playing with him again." If Adams does reach the open market, Carr also said he will put on "a full-court press" for Adams. Strong words, but not surprising given their relationship and the skill level that Adams possesses.

As for the receiver, he's not stoking the flames of a potential reunion in Sin City.

"Well, I mean, I'm a Packer, so I can't really get too far ahead on that," Aams told Evan Webeck of The Mercury News. "When the season ends and if nothing's figured out, then maybe we'll have something to talk about. But those are cautious waters, so I can't really dabble in that now."

While Adams may not partake in any potential talk of heading to Las Vegas, it is worth noting that not only is his close friend in Carr under center for that potential landing spot, but the East Palo Alto, California, native did grow up a Raiders fan, adding a bit more spice to the situation.

Of course, if Rodgers does end up remaining in Green Bay, that certainly creates an incentive to stay with a team that's remained in contention in the NFC over the bulk of his tenure. If Rodgers bolts, however, that could set the stage for Adams to depart as well, leaving the Packers with the daunting task of replacing two of its biggest pieces on offense by this time next year.