With the NFL 2023 Draft looming, conversations regarding a trade involving Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins are ramping up, according to NFL Media. The Patriots were previously revealed as of the teams reportedly interested in acquiring Hopkins, a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro.

Hopkins started his career in Houston before spending the last three seasons in Arizona. A Pro Bowler during his first season with the Cardinals, injuries and a suspension (for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy) limited him to just 19 games over the past two seasons. Hopkins missed the first six games due to his suspension last year before missing Arizona's final two games after tearing his MCL.

DeAndre Hopkins ARI • WR • #10 TAR 96 REC 64 REC YDs 717 REC TD 3 FL 1 View Profile

A trade regarding Hopkins will likely include an altered contract, according to the report. Hopkins currently has two years remaining on his current deal that will pay him a base salary of $19.450 million in 2023 and $14.915 million in 2023.

The Cardinals may not get as much for Hopkins as initially hoped, after fellow veteran wideout Brandin Cooks was traded from Houston to Dallas in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick and a 2024 sixth-round pick. Arizona was reportedly seeking a second-round pick and an additional pick for Hopkins, who will be 31 years old before the start of the 2023 season.

Along with the Patriots, the Chiefs and Titans may also be among the teams that have expressed interest in acquiring Hopkins. The Chiefs recently lost JuJu Smith-Schuster after the former Pro Bowler signed with New England. Tennessee is in desperate need of receiver help after releasing Robert Woods last month. The Browns may also be in the mix to land Hopkins while reuniting him with former Texans teammate Deshaun Watson.