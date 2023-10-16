Prior to the Cleveland Browns' upset win over the previously unbeaten San Francisco 49ers, the two teams were involved in a skirmish before the opening kickoff. Multiple players were seen pushing and shoving, including San Francisco's Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, Juan Thornhill and Trent Williams.

Like seemingly everyone, Detroit Lions safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson saw a clip of the fight, and decided to take a shot at Deebo:

Samuel responded to CJGJ with a clip of former Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims throwing hands at Gardner-Johnson when he was a member of the New Orleans Saints back in 2020.

"Boy stop playing before you get a rewind of this….. boy sit down," Samuel said.

Gardner-Johnson then told Samuel that his star left tackle wouldn't be able to save him when they run into each other.

"Trent can't save you when u see me … ON AND OFF THE FIELD ! Carry on," CJGJ posted on social media, followed by three "yawn" emojis.

If you were curious about any existing bad blood between these two players, this may date back to last year's NFC Championship game, when Gardner-Johnson was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. As you'll recall, Philly defeated San Francisco, 31-7, after 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy injured his elbow in the first quarter.

"We lost because we played with 10 people," Samuel said of the NFC Championship game this offseason, via Complex Sports. "I ain't going to keep going on about what could've happened and what would've happened but yeah, it would've definitely been a different outcome (if healthy)."

Samuel also said that the Eagles were his "most hated team" after the playoff loss, pointing to all the trash talk that comes from Philly's fan base and players. CJGJ is certainly a vocal player, and he may fire shots at Samuel any chance he gets!