The San Francisco 49ers had trouble biting their tongues when discussing how their 2022 season ended. Even though San Francisco lost 31-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, the 49ers continue to preach that game would have been different if Brock Purdy didn't get injured.

Deebo Samuel has opened up aplenty on the Eagles' blowout victory -- and continued to do so this week.

"We lost because we played with 10 people," Samuel said, via Complex Sports. "I ain't going to keep going on about what could've happened and what would've happened but yeah, it would've definitely been a different outcome (if healthy)."

Purdy was injured in the first quarter after Haason Reddick beat a tight end lined up against him one on one on the sixth offensive play for the 49ers -- and the Eagles were up 7-0 at that point. The Reddick sack knocked Purdy out of the game and resulted in an UCL injury for the 49ers quarterback, one which may knock Purdy out for the entire 2023 season.

That wasn't the only damage Reddick caused to 49ers quarterbacks in that game. Reddick even knocked out backup quarterback Josh Johnson with a concussion in the third quarter, forcing Purdy to re-enter the contest even though he couldn't throw the ball. The 49ers were out of options because of Reddick.

Despite the inability to stop Reddick, the 49ers still blame the 24-point loss on Purdy being unable to play. Javon Hargrave -- who played for the Eagles in that NFC Championship Game -- said the outcome would have been different if Purdy was able to continue.

Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown isn't sweating what Samuel has to say.

Samuel hasn't shied away from criticism of the Eagles, calling James Bradberry trash after the Super Bowl loss. He also said Eagles fans weren't loud prior to the NFC Championship Game. Brandon Aiyuk said the 49ers were the best team in the NFL after the loss to Philadelphia. The Eagles and 49ers will play each other this year, so the 49ers will have an opportunity for revenge.

Samuel hates the Eagles more now as a result of the blowout loss.

"I mean hey man, we done wiped the Rams so many times," Samuel said. "All the trash talk coming from the Eagles fan base and the players, you just get tired of that."