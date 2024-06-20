The NFL is not lacking in star players, and with so many to choose from, coming up with a list of the best of the best is no easy task. But it is a task CBS Sports senior NFL writer Pete Prisco has once again brought on himself, going through each team's top guys and determining who deserves to be in his Top 100 list.

While some teams, like the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, had multiple players selected, others were lacking in the star power department. Two teams had no one listed in the Top 100, while eight teams had just one of their current players chosen.

The Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders were left off the Top 100. Last season, both teams missed the playoffs, with the Colts going 9-8 and the Commanders finishing 4-13.

Both have struggled over the last few years, with neither making a playoff appearance since 2020 and both losing in their last postseason game. Their lack of consistency at quarterback, as well as their limited number of playmakers, have been main reasons for their lack of checks in the win column.

The Commanders and Colts do have some solid players, but not elite enough to make the coveted Top 100. Prisco included an "honorable mentions" section, where players from Washington and Indy were listed.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen were included for the Commanders, while the Colts had running back Jonathan Taylor, guard Quenton Nelson, wide receiver Michael Pittman and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner coming close to making the list.

The Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks all had just one player.

Most of these teams struggled last season, with the Panthers finishing with the worst record in the NFL (2-15) and the Patriots having the worst record in the AFC (4-13). The Cardinals missed the playoff at 4-13 as they dealt with an injured Kyler Murray, the Broncos went 8-9 and fired their head coach during the season, and while the Seahawks had a winning record of 9-8, they missed the playoffs.

The Bills, Browns and Rams were all playoff teams, but even though they had enough talent to extend their season last year, they only have one worthy player of the Top 100 ahead of the 2024 season.

Here is a look at how many players each team had in the Top 100:

Cardinals

Trey McBride (TE) -- No. 83

Bills

Josh Allen (QB) -- No. 6

Panthers

Derrick Brown (DT) -- No. 59

Browns

Myles Garrett (EDGE) -- No. 2

Broncos

Patrick Surtain II (CB) -- No. 25

Rams

Puka Nacua (WR) -- No. 66

Patriots

Christian Barmore (DT) -- No. 70

Seahawks

Devon Witherspoon (CB) -- No. 74

