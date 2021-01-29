On Thursday, it was reported that Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson officially put in his request for a trade. The report came just hours after the Texans named David Culley as the team's new head coach, but his request reportedly had nothing to do with the hiring of Culley. Watson's anger with the team that selected him with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft has been well reported this offseason, and multiple teams will surely be interested in acquiring the services of the Pro Bowl signal-caller. But just how many teams are serious contenders in the Watson sweepstakes?

On Thursday night, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network said now that there is an official trade request in, he expects the number of teams interested in Watson to increase dramatically. Then, he reported this:

"From what I understand, more than half the teams have called the Texans on Deshaun Watson."

That's right, it's not only the obvious quarterback-needy teams that are interested in Watson. The star quarterback has reported interest in the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, but other teams are expected to be aggressive in their pursuit of Watson. Rapoport reported that the Carolina Panthers are firmly in the mix -- which is something CBS NFL Insider Jonathan Jones has reported.

The Texans are expected to receive a haul in exchange for Watson, and their return could only increase with so many teams interested.