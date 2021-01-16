Deshaun Watson is upset with the Houston Texans organization, and it's looking more and more likely that a separation could be coming soon. Between the Texans shipping off star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals, the recent activity in the front office and then Watson's reported lack of say in the general manager and head coaching searches, the relationship between the Texans and their star quarterback has never been worse. During ESPN's Postseason NFL Countdown show on Saturday, Adam Schefter shed some light on just how bad the situation in Houston is, and also reported that Watson has no plans to be with the Texans moving forward.

"Let's go back to last Sunday," Schefter said, (H/T 247Sports). "I tweeted out that one person close to Watson said that if his anger level after they traded DeAndre Hopkins last offseason was a two, this time, it's a 10. And sure enough, what did Deshaun Watson tweet yesterday? 'I was on two and I took it to 10,' validating exactly what everyone thinks and knows.

"He is one unhappy camper and has no plans to be with the Houston Texans anytime soon -- if ever."

Most recently, Texans owner Cal McNair rubbed Watson the wrong way by hiring former New England Patriots executive Nick Caserio as Houston's new general manager, and retaining executive vice president of football operations, Jack Easterby. ESPN's Chris Mortensen said on Saturday that the situation with Watson and the Texans is in such a bad place, that a source told him the only thing that would save this relationship is if the owner fired himself.

"Sources close to Watson say this is bigger than firing Jack Easterby, the front office executive whom McNair says he won't fire," Mortensen said. "He says -- this source says -- that unless Cal McNair can fire himself, Deshaun Watson is not about to change his mind that he does not want anything to do with the Texans going forward."

Watson completed 70.2% of his passes this past season, led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards and tossed 33 touchdowns as opposed to just seven interceptions. Despite Houston's struggles as a whole, Watson's performance this past season earned him a third consecutive Pro Bowl selection. Watson is reportedly prepared to play hardball with the franchise that drafted him with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, so buckle up for what should be a wild offseason.