This week, the New Orleans Saints signed former No. 2 overall pick defensive end Chase Young to a one-year deal worth up to $13 million with the understanding that he had a neck issue. ESPN reported that Young is undergoing a procedure on his neck that will sideline him into training camp, but he's expected to be ready for the season. Still, the Saints felt comfortable signing him. While this neck problem felt like a bit of a sidenote, it's actually a story in itself.

Per TheMMQB, the neck issue was found after he suffered a stinger during a preseason matchup against the Cleveland Browns last year. The regular-season opener was the only game Young missed. Scans on Young's neck reportedly made it tough for him to find a suitor. Teams were not clearing him on his physical. In fact, Young's neck condition affected his trade market last October, too. The Chicago Bears weren't comfortable with his scans, while the San Francisco 49ers were -- eventually sending a compensatory third-round pick to the Washington Commanders in exchange for the former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

CBS Sports HQ senior NFL insider Josina Anderson reports that Young's contract does not have an injury waiver on his pre-existing neck injury. The contract is not $13 million guaranteed; it's $5.01 million guaranteed, per TheMMQB, with most of the money in per-game roster bonuses -- as you will note below from CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

Young's per-game roster bonuses are only tied to him being active, per Anderson. His recovery timeline is around 3-4 months. As TheMMQB explains, the idea with this contract was to allow Young to have a chance to make money back by being active.

Young appeared to be rebounding with Washington in 2023 prior to him being dealt, as he recorded 15 combined tackles, five sacks and nine quarterback hits in seven games played. Young played nine games for the 49ers, recording 10 combined tackles, 2.5 sacks and six quarterback hits. He also recorded 11 combined tackles in the playoffs, and one sack in the Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.