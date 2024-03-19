The New Orleans Saints added one of the top remaining free agents, as they signed former San Francisco 49ers defensive end and former No. 2 overall pick Chase Young to a one-year, $13 million deal. Young, however, is undergoing a procedure on his neck that will sideline him into training camp, according to ESPN, but is expected to be ready for the season. The Saints were aware of this neck issue, and comfortable bringing him into the fold despite it.

Young was dealt from the Washington Commanders to the 49ers at last year's trade deadline, with San Francisco sending Washington a compensatory third-round pick. Young played nine games for the 49ers in 2023, recording 10 combined tackles, 2.5 sacks and six quarterback hits. He also recorded 11 combined tackles in the playoffs, and one sack in the Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

As a top pick of the Commanders in 2020, Young won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and made the Pro Bowl after recording 44 combined tackles, 7.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hits to go along with four forced fumbles. However, a torn ACL prematurely ended his second season, and Young played in just three games the following year in 2022. Young appeared to be rebounding with Washington in 2023 prior to him being dealt, and recorded 15 combined tackles, five sacks and nine quarterback hits in seven games played.

In New Orleans, Young joins a talented pass-rushing room which includes Cameron Jordan, Carl Granderson and Payton Turner. He has recorded 16.5 sacks in 43 career games played, and will be motivated to prove he's a legitimate starter in this league.