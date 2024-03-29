The Miami Dolphins are ensuring one of the key pieces to their backfield is in-house for the foreseeable future. The club has restructured the contract of running back Raheem Mostert to add another year to his which will keep him under team control through the 2025 season, his agent Brett Tessler announced on social media. Specifically, Mostert's new two-year deal is worth up to $9.075 million, according to NFL Media.

Mostert joined the Dolphins in 2022 after inking a one-year deal with the franchise. This marked the now 31-year-old's second stint with the club after initially joining the team back in 2015 during his rookie season. He signed a two-year, $5.6 million contract extension last offseason and was set to enter the final year of that deal in 2024 before this latest restructure.

Mostert has been an extremely productive back with the Dolphins under head coach Mike McDaniel, who also coached him during their shared days with the San Francisco 49ers where McDaniel was first the run game coordinator before being elevated to offensive coordinator. He's coming off the best statistical season of his career in 2023 where he rushed for over a thousand yards for the first time, led the league with 18 rushing touchdowns, and was tied with Christian McCaffrey for the most total touchdowns from scrimmage (21).

Those efforts helped Mostert reach the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career as well.

Mostert entered the league as an undrafted rookie out of Prude in 205. He bounced around the league to begin his career, joining four teams (Eagles, Dolphins, Ravens, and Browns) in just his rookie season alone. He also had brief stays with the Jets and Bears before latching on with the 49ers. His breakout campaign came in 2019 when he rushed for 772 yards and eight touchdowns for the club.

While the back has started 29 of his 32 regular season games played for the Dolphins over the past two seasons, it will be interesting to see how his role evolves in 2024, particularly with the presence of second-year running back De'Von Achane. The 2023 third-round pick out of Texas A&M showed tremendous promise as a feature back in the Miami offense, so it'll be curious to see how McDaniel decides to deploy his backs as Achane furthers his development in Year 2.