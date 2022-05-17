The Miami Dolphins are entering a new era in 2022, but it's also one that could bring immediate success. The front office made one of the offseason's most intriguing hires in head coach Mike McDaniel, and then completely revamped the offense -- from the offensive line to the running backs to the wide receiver room. However, this Dolphins team doesn't move forward unless quarterback Tua Tagovailoa does.

During a recent interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier was asked what has stood out to him about Tagovailoa as he prepares to enter his third NFL season. Grier spoke about how he's noticed more confidence and excitement from his quarterback. He also said that his offense has bought into coach McDaniel, and that the defense has noticed a difference in their counterparts during their short time together.

"Even the defensive guys about a week ago were saying they cannot believe the transformation on offense and how these guys are doing," Grier said.

While trading for star wide receiver Tyreek Hill was an obvious headline, Miami also stole Ced Wilson away from the Dallas Cowboys. Adding two new weapons is nice for Tagovailoa, but a better reason he's set up for success in 2022 are because of the upgrades on the offensive line. Grier went out and signed new left guard Connor Williams, previously with the Cowboys, and then one of the top players in this free agent class in former New Orleans Saints left tackle Terron Armstead. To cap it off, the Dolphins signed three new running backs in Chase Edmonds, Sony Michel and Raheem Mostert -- all of which have starting experience.

With all of the new players and the new scheme coach McDaniel will implement, the Dolphins will look very different in 2022. If Tagovailoa can take a step forward in his development, then this Miami squad will surprise people.