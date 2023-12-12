The Miami Dolphins lost more than just a game during Monday night's 28-27 defeat to the Tennessee Titans, as the offense will now be without starting center Connor Williams for the remainder of the 2023 season. On Tuesday, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced Williams tore his ACL in the first quarter on "Monday Night Football," per NFL Media.

Miami's matchup against Tennessee was especially physical, and the Dolphins suffered numerous injuries in the opening quarter. Cornerback Xavien Howard, running back Raheem Mostert, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Williams all exited the game in the first quarter with injuries. However, Williams was the one player who did not return.

Williams was replaced by Liam Eichenberg in the lineup. The Dolphins were already without two starters on the line Monday night in left tackle Terron Armstead and offensive guard Robert Hunt. This offensive line is certainly something to keep an eye on moving forward, as the Dolphins look to clinch the AFC East and continue to fight for the No. 1 overall seed in the conference.

Williams was originally a second-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2018 out of the University of Texas. After four seasons in the NFC East, the former offensive guard signed a two-year, $14 million contract with Miami.

The Dolphins are now 9-4 following the loss to Tennessee. Miami led by 14 points with three minutes remaining in the final quarter, but Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis engineered a historic comeback to earn what was Tennessee's first road victory of the season. With this win from the Titans, teams are now 4-2,074 when down 14 or more points in the final three minutes over the last 20 seasons. With the Titans being 14-point underdogs, this was the largest upset since the Jacksonville Jaguars upset the Indianapolis Colts in the 2021 regular season finale. Up next for the Dolphins are the rival New York Jets.