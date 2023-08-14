Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts just signed the biggest endorsement deal of his career as he is officially partnering with Jordan Brand. The financial details of his deal have not been disclosed.

Hurts wore Air Jordan cleats in every game last season, when he was named to his first career Pro Bowl and helped the Eagles earn a ticket to Super Bowl LVII. He is now one of only three quarterbacks who are signed by the brand for this upcoming NFL season, with the other two being Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott and Carolina Panthers rookie Bryce Young. The brand has not released a full 2023 NFL roster.

"It takes a special type of athlete to be a part of the Jordan Brand, so we're thrilled to welcome Jalen to the family," Jordan Brand president Sarah Mensah told Andscape.

Other notable NFL players who have signed with the brand include San Francisco 49ers wider receiver Deebo Samuel, Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner and Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams. Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton also has a deal with the Jordan Brand, one he said was offered to him by NBA legend Michael Jordan himself, according to the Denver Post.

Hurts was the 53rd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but the 25-year-old has worked hard to prove himself in the league and is coming off a breakout year.

Earlier this year, Hurts signed a $255 million extension that is set to earn him $51 million per season. That turned him into the highest-paid player in NFL history -- until Lamar Jackson broke that record by signing a five-year, $260 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens less than two weeks later.