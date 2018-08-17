Eagles' Nick Foles reportedly gets good news, avoids a serious shoulder injury
The Eagles quarterback left Thursday night's game with a shoulder injury, but he's apparently OK
If all goes according to plan, the Eagles won't need Nick Foles to take any meaningful snaps during the upcoming season. But as last year demonstrated, football hardly ever goes according to plan. With starting quarterback Carson Wentz working his way back from a torn ACL and LCL, the Eagles are depending on Foles to be available -- which is one reason why the team didn't trade him this offseason.
So, the Eagles are probably relieved that Foles avoided a serious injury during Thursday night's preseason contest against the Patriots. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, tests showed that Foles' shoulder injury is "minor" and the Eagles "don't expect any prolonged recovery."
Foles injured his shoulder in the second quarter when the Patriots' pass rush got to him and forced a strip sack. As Foles went down, he reached for his shoulder. He was replaced by Nate Sudfeld, who would be the next man up in the event both Wentz and Foles are unavailable for Week 1 -- unless, of course, Christian Hackenberg makes an improbable climb up the depth chart.
Here's the play in question:
"I was getting ready to throw a deep ball and it got grabbed as I was following on through so it sort of got a little strained," Foles said, per NJ.com. "So you know, I was with the trainers, we'll -- I'll go in tomorrow and get treatment on it and sort of go from there. But it feels alright, feels pretty good. Hopefully there's no issues."
It turns out Foles was right. There wasn't anything to be worried about.
But we can forgive Eagles fans for being concerned. Foles, who replaced Wentz last December and helped lead the Eagles to the Super Bowl, winning Super Bowl MVP in the process, is an important player heading into the season because Wentz's timeline remains unknown. He's yet to make his preseason debut. His next goal is to begin participating in 11-on-11 drills again after a two-week break. It's not yet known if he'll be available and effective at the onset of the season.
With Foles still around and healthy, the Eagles have the luxury of not rushing Wentz back before he's ready. After struggling during the regular season, Foles completed 72.6 percent of his passes for 971 yards, six touchdowns, one pick, and a 115.7 passer rating in three playoff games last season. Expecting Foles to put up those video-game numbers again isn't fair to him, but expecting him to be a competent fill-in is a fair expectation.
The Eagles open up the season against the Falcons before taking on the Buccaneers, Colts, and Titans.
