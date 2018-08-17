NFL Week 2 preseason scores, schedule, updates: Brady shines, Foles injured in Super Bowl rematch

It's been 193 days since Tom Brady last faced off against Nick Foles. That happened to be Super Bowl LII, where the Eagles outlasted the Patriots, 41-33, and Foles earned MVP honors. The stakes aren't quite as high in this mid-August rematch, at least for the veteran quarterbacks, but both players are making their preseason debuts after missing Week 1 with injuries.

In the two other Thursday-night get-togethers, Aaron Rodgers makes his debut for the Packers after sitting out last week while both Ben Roethlisberger and his backup, Landry Jones, won't play for the Steelers. In Washington, D.C, another strong showing by No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold could solidify his place as the Jets' starting quarterback. Meanwhile, the Redskins will begin to sort out the muddled-again running back position after losing rookie Derrius Guice to an ACL injury last week.

For all the scores, highlights and takeaways from Week 2 of the preseason, make sure to keep reading.

Scores, schedule

Thursday

Philadelphia at New England, (GameTracker)

Pittsburgh at Green Bay (GameTracker)

N.Y. Jets at Washington ESPN (GameTracker)

Friday

Kansas City at Atlanta, 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Buffalo at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network (GameTracker)

Miami at Carolina, 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Arizona at New Orleans, 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Saturday

Jacksonville at Minnesota, 1 p.m. ET, NFL Network (GameTracker)

Oakland at L.A. Rams, 4 p.m. ET, NFL Network (GameTracker)

Cincinnati at Dallas, 7 p.m. ET, NFL Network (GameTracker)

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

San Francisco at Houston, 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Chicago at Denver, 9:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Monday

Baltimore at Indianapolis, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN (GameTracker)

As expected, Tom Brady is in midseason form

The Patriots' 41-year-old future Hall of Fame quarterback showed no signs of rust in his first series of the preseason. Brady didn't play in Week 1 and skipped voluntary workouts this offseason. But none of those missed reps mattered in New England's first offensive series against the Eagles. Brady went 5 for 5 for 27 yards, with James White hauling in three of those passes and Chris Hogan finishing things up with a four-yard touchdown catch.

White also had two carries for 25 yards on that drive, which should reinforce the theory that the Patriots won't miss Dion Lewis, who signed with the Titans in the offseason.

The only controversy came three plays before the touchdown when Eagles safety Rodney McLeod was flagged for violating the new helmet-to-helmet rule:

Helmet rule BS strikes again. pic.twitter.com/uwXXg5mO5I — Shan Shariff (@1053SS) August 16, 2018

When the Patriots' announcers are skeptical about a call that favors the hometown team, you know things aren't going as planned. The NFL has three more weeks of preseason games to sort this out though it seems like things will get worse before they get better.

Nick Foles' shoulder injury punctuates uneven outing

For as good as Tom Brady was in the first quarter, Nick Foles looked every bit the veteran journeyman quarterback who wasn't taken seriously until he led the Eagles to the Super Bowl during a four-week stretch in January and February.

On Thursday, Foles' first two drives combined for negative-11 yards. The offense managed nine yards on drive No. 3, but things got decidedly worse a series later. Facing a second-and-8 from the Patriots' 38-yard line, Foles was rocked by defensive end Adrian Clayborn.

Adding insult to injury, Foles injured his shoulder on the play, though it's not thought to be serious. (The Eagles listed him as questionable to return with a shoulder strain; we're guessing his evening is over.)

Multiple angles of the hit that sent Nick Foles out of the game. Being reported as a “shoulder strain”. pic.twitter.com/JpuHsMZ7it — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 17, 2018

Foles' first-half stats looked nothing like his MVP effort against the Patriots in Super Bowl LII: 3 for 9, 44 yards, 3 sacks, a fumble, and a passer rating of 50.2.

Mason Rudolph starts for Steelers, promptly throws pick-six

The Steelers selected Mason Rudolph in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and with Ben Roethlisberger and Landry Jones not playing in Green Bay, he earned his first NFL start. And on his very first pass of the evening he threw a touchdown pass ... to the Packers.

Ultimately, that one play means little; Rudolph, like every other rookie quarterback in the history of the National Football League, is far from a finished product in his very first preseason. As it stands, he's the Steelers' No. 3 quarterback, likely ahead of 2017 fourth-rounder Josh Dobbs, and he'll need to play much better to make a run at Jones' role as Big Ben's backup.