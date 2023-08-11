PHILADELPHIA -- Training camp has completed for the Philadelphia Eagles, as 10 practices have come and gone with some intriguing developments. Cam Jurgens and Reed Blankenship have locked up starting jobs while Nolan Smith and Tyler Steen have emerged as the standouts in a talented rookie class (along with Jalen Carter).

Heading into the first preseason game, these Eagles have seen their performances evaluated in the latest "stock up, stock down" report. After Saturday's Week 1 clash against the Baltimore Ravens, the Eagles have joint practices with the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts.

July 31 results (stock up): Jordan Davis, Carter, Smith, Blankenship

Jordan Davis, Carter, Smith, Blankenship July 31 results (stock down): Nicholas Morrow, Steen, Devon Allen

Stock up

Myles Jack has only been on the team for a week and is already taking first-team linebacker spots, rotating with Christian Elliss. He's getting the nod over Zach Cunningham right now, having first-team reps in his first two training camp practices with the team.

Is Jack a starter? He appears on track to take a starting role next to Nakobe Dean.

K'Von Wallace has entered the mix of getting first-team reps at safety next to Blankenship (who has the other starting safety job on lock). While Wallace hasn't stood out, he's been solid -- which is good enough at this point. He'll be a player to watch this preseason, as he competes with Terrell Edmunds for the starting job.

Don't be surprised if Eagles general manager Howie Roseman makes a move to upgrade here, but Wallace will dictate that.

Behind James Bradberry and Darius Slay, Josh Jobe has emerged as the No. 3 outside cornerback in camp. He's been a lock on the second team and has a roster spot. Jobe will get an extended look this preseason, as he's held his own against A.J. Brown in camp.

Cam Jurgens (RG)

There was never a starting right guard competition, because Jurgens never let it come to fruition. Jurgens was deemed the first-team right guard and never gave up the job, performing well through the 10 camp practices. Tyler Steen has also played well at right guard, but has emerged as the backup left tackle -- a vital part on the Eagles offensive line.

Steen has been good. Jurgens has been better.

Nolan Smith (EDGE)

Smith has been impressing with his work ethic and hustle throughout camp, beating plenty of pass rushers off the edge and showcasing his ability as an off-ball linebacker when the Eagles have asked him to play there. He's been mixing in with the first team and should play an integral part of the pass rush this season.

Smith is the understudy to Haason Reddick. Will be intriguing if the Eagles find a way to get both on the field at the same time.

Stock down

Nicholas Morrow (LB)

In addition to rotating with Elliss at first-team off-ball linebacker in camp, the Eagles signed Jack and Cunningham to fill a significant void at linebacker. The signings weren't an indictment on Dean, but who was lined up next to him.

Morrow had starting experience, but hasn't gotten the job done well enough to seize the position. The fit may not be what he thought when he signed either.

Greedy Williams is an afterthought in the Eagles cornerback rotation right now, as the former second-round pick just hasn't seized the opportunity to be the No. 3 cornerback. Kelee Ringo is also ahead of Williams and Mario Goodrich has a case as well.

The Eagles are likely keeping six cornerbacks (Avonte Maddox and Zech McPhearson are in the slot). Williams has some work to do.

Toth has been poor as the second-team center, partly the reason why Marcus Mariota has struggled at quarterback. The Eagles took Toth out of the second-team center job this week -- and Mariota's performance significantly improved.

Struggling to snap the ball to Mariota led to a demotion for Toth. He's on the third team at guard while free agent signing Josh Andrews (who signed this past week) is at center.

Nakobe Dean (LB)

Dean is still the starting MIKE linebacker and has the green dot, but an ankle injury has limited him over the past week. When Dean has been on the field, he hasn't stood out (hard to judge a linebacker in the live periods). He's also missed three practices and was limited in another with the injury.

Based on the expectations for Dean, training camp hasn't been his opportunity to make plays. The preseason games are a lot different.