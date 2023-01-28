The San Francisco 49ers will try to reach the Super Bowl for the eighth time in franchise history when they visit the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 NFC Championship Game on Sunday. San Francisco (15-4) is appearing in the conference championship game for the second straight year and third time in four seasons. It suffered a 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 after defeating Green Bay two years earlier. Philadelphia (15-3) is playing for the NFC title for the first time since 2017, when it routed Minnesota 38-7 and went on to win its first Super Bowl championship. Eagles vs. 49ers is the first of two games in the 2023 NFL playoffs on Sunday.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field is set for 3 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. 49ers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 46. Before locking in any 49ers vs. Eagles picks, make sure you see the latest NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the AFC Championship and NFC Championship of the 2023 NFL playoffs on an incredible 162-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It also is on a 16-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Eagles vs. 49ers and just locked in its picks and NFC Championship Game predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook and trends for 49ers vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. 49ers spread: Philadelphia -2.5

Eagles vs. 49ers over/under: 46 points

Eagles vs. 49ers money line: Philadelphia -145, San Francisco +122

PHI: Eagles are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight playoff games

SF: 49ers are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 contests following a straight-up victory

Eagles vs. 49ers picks: See picks here

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia ran roughshod over the Giants last weekend, gaining 268 yards on the ground, second-most in franchise playoff history, and rushing for three touchdowns. It was the fifth time the Eagles rushed for more than 200 yards in a game this season and their second-highest total behind the 363 they registered against Green Bay in Week 12. Kenneth Gainwell set a career-high with 112 yards on 12 carries in the Divisional Round win, while Miles Sanders rushed 17 times for 90 yards.

Gainwell, Boston Scott and quarterback Jalen Hurts ran for TDs against New York for the Eagles, who led the NFL with 32 rushing scores in 2022. Hurts was tied for second with 13 touchdown runs, giving him 26 in 45 career regular-season games, while Sanders ranked eighth with 11 after registering nine in 40 contests over his first three seasons. The 24-year-old Hurts, who missed two games late in the campaign with a shoulder injury, has run for eight TDs over his last eight outings. See which team to pick here.

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco owns a 20-14-1 record against the Eagles, which includes a 14-0 victory in their only playoff meeting in 1996. The 49ers posted a 17-11 triumph at Philadelphia last season after Deebo Samuel made six catches for 93 yards and Jauan Jennings hauled in a touchdown pass. The 27-year-old Samuel has been the 49ers' top receiver this postseason with 10 receptions for 178 yards and a TD.

Samuel has been a dual-threat in the NFL playoffs during his career, making 30 catches for 459 yards and a pair of scores while also rushing 40 times for 282 yards and a touchdown in eight contests. San Francisco has another player who falls into that category in running back Christian McCaffrey, who is in the NFL playoff bracket for the first time since 2017 with Carolina. Expected to play on Sunday despite being listed as questionable with a calf injury, the 26-year-old from Stanford has made 25 carries for 154 yards and a TD while hauling in eight passes for 39 yards and a score in the 49ers' two playoff games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Eagles vs. 49ers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the point total, calling for 41 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread cashes in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's NFL picks at SportsLine.

So who wins 49ers vs. Eagles in the NFC Championship Game 2023? And which side of the spread cashes well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 49ers vs. Eagles spread to be all over on Sunday, all from the advanced model that is up well over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.