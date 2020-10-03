The Philadelphia Eagles travel to California this week to face the San Francisco 49ers on "Sunday Night Football." Doug Pederson's squad is still searching for its first win, as the Eagles tied the Cincinnati Bengals last week, 23-23. As for the 49ers, they pulled out a win against the New York Giants in dominant fashion despite missing several key starters. While they get tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Deebo Samuel back this week, they will be missing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, running back Raheem Mostert, tight end Jordan Reed, defensive end Dee Ford, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, linebacker Dre Greenlaw and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon.

A starting quarterback being ruled out for a primetime matchup is always worrisome, but Nick Mullens completed 69 percent of his passes for 343 yards and a touchdown last week against the Giants. He appears to be a decent replacement -- especially against a team that has given up a total of 87 points through three games.

Below, we will get you caught up on the most intriguing betting angles to get you locked in before kickoff. All odds are via William Hill Sportsbook.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, October 4 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California)

TV: NBC

Eagles at 49ers (-7)

This line has seen some movement, as it reopened at 49ers -6.5 on Sunday night, dropped to 49ers -6 on Monday, but has now climbed to 49ers -7.

The pick: Eagles +7. Since I have been burned by the Eagles already twice this year, I'm required to inform you all that this is much more of a lean than a lock. I have the 49ers winning this game, but I question if they will cover the spread. Five our eight CBS NFL experts agree with me on this pick, however.

Over/Under 45 points

The total reopened at 43 on Sunday night, but has steadily increased as the week has gone on.

The pick: Over 45. SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total. In fact, it's calling for 46 total points. While the Eagles average just 19.7 points per game, the 49ers average 29.

Player props

Miles Sanders total rushing yards: Over 63.5 (-115). Sanders has rushed for 95 yards in each of the two games he has played in this season, so I'll probably take the Over here. San Francisco has allowed an average of 116.7 rushing yards per game so far this year, and Sanders is undoubtedly Philadelphia's lead back.

Greg Ward total receptions: Over 4.5 (-115). Alshon Jeffery, Jalen Reagor and DeSean Jackson are out due to injury and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside is doubtful, so Ward will be the go-to receiver again on Sunday. Last week, he caught eight of 11 targets for 72 yards and a touchdown. Ward also caught five passes in the season opener on Washington, so I'm banking on him catching at least five balls this Sunday.

Nick Mullens total passing completions: Over 22.5 (-120). Mullens completed 25 of 36 passes against the Giants in what was a blowout win, and I think he is going to have to throw more this week. I may bet the Over on his attempts as well (Over 32.5, -125).