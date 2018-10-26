Eagles vs. Jaguars features two teams on a hangover from successful 2017s, but can Jags recover?

Week 8 in the NFL has a few key matchups. The Saints play the Vikings, the Panthers take on the Ravens, the Steelers play the Browns and the Packers face off with the Rams. There's a lot on the line, but the game that starts at 9:30 a.m. ET might have some of the greatest implications for two struggling teams: the Eagles and Jaguars.

The Eagles and Jaguars will be playing in London to kick off Sunday's NFL slate, and they're two teams that could really use a win. Both teams are 3-4, with the Eagles trailing the Redskins in the NFC East and the Jaguars trying to catch up to the Texans in the AFC South. To make matters worse for the Jaguars in particular, the Texans are trending up. The Jaguars have won their past three games in London, with Blake Bortles throwing eight touchdowns to one interception. They'll need that Bortles against an Eagles defense that is still tough, despite its recent struggles.

On Friday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell preview the Week 8 slate, including Eagles-Jaguars. They talk about Jacksonville's success at Wembley in recent years. While Bell thinks that the Eagles are suffering from a Super Bowl hangover, he thinks the Jaguars are going through the same thing -- except without the Super Bowl. The only question is if the Jaguars can bounce back.

