Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season was certainly one of the wildest weeks of the year so far. We saw the New York Jets upset the Buffalo Bills as double-digit underdogs, the Jacksonville Jaguars complete only their second 17-plus point comeback in franchise history against the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears provide a high-scoring thriller.

There were highlight-reel plays, exciting sequences, mind-boggling mental errors and much more, but what were truly the wildest moments from NFL Sunday this week? Below, we will explore just that.

5. Washington Commanders lose on silly penalty

The Commanders blew a 10-point lead to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. With just two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Commanders were playing defense with their backs to their own end zone in a tie game, but they finally stopped Kirk Cousins at the Washington 4-yard line. Greg Joseph came on to kick the 22-yard field goal, and he made it without issue. Down three points with 1:52 remaining in the game, there was plenty of time left for Taylor Heinicke to engineer a game-winning drive. But wait. There's a flag on the field after the ball sailed through the uprights.

It turns out that John Ridgeway had run into the protected long-snapper, drawing a flag for unnecessary roughness. That penalty gave the Vikings a fresh set of downs, and Dalvin Cook ran the clock down from 1:52 to 12 seconds, when Joseph came back in and kicked the game-winning field goal. A terrible way to lose.

With the 16-13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally got back on track. Even though they are 4-5, they now own first place in the NFC South. This win came thanks to some late-game heroics from the GOAT.

After the Buccaneers turned the ball over on downs at the Rams' 6-yard line down three points with 1:57 remaining, I almost turned the game off. The Buccaneers hadn't scored a touchdown all game, and had just two timeouts. It wasn't looking good. But after a Rams three-and-out, Brady got another chance to win the game -- taking over possession at the Bucs' 40-yard line with 44 seconds left and no timeouts.

Brady moved the offense 53 yards down the field on five plays to get to the Rams' 7-yard line. The Rams were then called for pass interference in the end zone, which gave the Bucs possession at the 1-yard line. The very next play, tight end Cade Otton scored the game-winning touchdown.

Brady completed 5 of 6 passes for 54 yards and the lone Tampa Bay touchdown on his game-winning drive. This comeback marked Brady's 55th career fourth-quarter/overtime game-winning drive -- breaking a tie with Peyton Manning for the most in NFL history.

3. Aaron Rodgers' red zone woes

We didn't think things could get worse in Green Bay, but they certainly got worse Sunday. The Green Bay Packers fell to the lowly Detroit Lions, 15-9. The Packers lost several starters to injury such as cornerback Eric Stokes, wide receiver Romeo Doubs and running back Aaron Jones, among others, but the real headline was Rodgers' performance. The reigning NFL MVP completed 23 of 43 passes for 291 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

All three interceptions were caught inside the Lions' 5-yard line -- two of them in the end zone. This marked the first time in his career where Rodgers threw multiple red-zone interceptions in the same game, and the fifth time in his career he threw three interceptions in a single contest. It hadn't happened since 2017.

Don't look now, but the Packers own the NFL's longest active losing streak at five games. Even rapper Lil Wayne has declared the season dead, and said the Packers should have cut ties with Rodgers before the season.

2. Justin Fields goes bonkers

Is Justin Fields the best quarterback from the 2021 class? It's too early to tell, but he's looked great over the past few weeks. The Bears have lost five out of their last six games, but this offense looks completely different compared to where it was earlier in the year. Chicago has scored at least 29 points in each of the last three contests, and Fields' performance Sunday vs. the Dolphins was something to behold.

Fields completed 17 of 28 passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns and rushed 15 times for 178 yards and one touchdown. Those 178 rushing yards are the most by a quarterback in a regular-season game in NFL history. Fields also became the first player in NFL history to throw three touchdowns and rush for 140-plus yards. He also set a franchise record for longest touchdown run by a quarterback with this 61-yard scamper:

This dude is a baller, and a fun one to watch at that.

1. Joe Mixon scores five touchdowns



If you started Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon against the Carolina Panthers in your fantasy league, I'm sure you won your matchup. After all, he finished with 55.1 points in CBS Sports PPR leagues. Mixon rushed 22 times for 153 yards and four touchdowns, and caught four passes for 58 yards and another score --giving him five total touchdowns on the day. He had just three touchdowns this season coming into this week.

Five is the most touchdowns scored by a Bengal in a single game in franchise history. Mixon also became just the third player in the Super Bowl era to record four rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown in a single game. What may be even more crazy is that Mixon scored four of those five touchdowns in the first half. He had more touchdowns in the first half than Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker had passing completions (three)! Just an incredible performance.