Offensive tackle La'el Collins may be one step closer to finding his next team. The former Cincinnati Bengals lineman worked out for the New York Jets on Tuesday, according to the NFL's official transaction wire.

The Jets are not the only team -- or even the only New York team -- Collins is visiting. According to NFL Media, Collins' next stop is not far as he also plans to visit the New York Giants.

The Jets and Giants both play at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, so while the business side of things may be complex, the travel will be just about as easy as it can get for a player looking for his next stomping ground.

The Bengals released Collins after their Week 1 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Collins opened the 2023 season on the PUP list as his rehab from a torn ACL and MCL extended through the preseason.

The Jets and Giants are both struggling this season and could use offensive line help. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has been sacked 14 times, tied for the seventh most in the league. And then, of course, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was injured on a sack in the first drive of the season. As for the Giants, quarterback Daniel Jones has been sacked 28 times, the second most in the league.

The Jets are currently 2-3 and sit third in the AFC East. The Giants are 1-4 and last in the NFC East.

The 30-year-old joined the Bengals in 2022 and played 15 games with the team before he tore his ACL and was sidelined in December of last season. Collins was cleared to play late last month, but still had some work to do before he would be game ready.

Cutting Collins saved the AFC North team around $6 million in cap space, per Sports Illustrated.

Collins began his career with the Dallas Cowboys, who signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He remained with the Cowboys until 2022. In his career, he has played in 89 games, starting 86.