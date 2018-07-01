Former Cowboys teammate would love to play with Dez Bryant in Washington
Dez Bryant has said he wants to face the Cowboys twice next season
It's been two-and-a-half months since the Cowboys released Dez Bryant and the 2010 first-round pick remains out of work. A week after becoming a free agent, Bryant reportedly turned down a multi-year offer from the Ravens and could end up waiting until training camp to find a new team.
Former Cowboys teammate Orlando Scandrick signed with the division-rival Redskins in March, and the defensive back would love to be reunited with Bryant in Washington.
"I know Dez can still catch touchdowns," Scandrick told NFL Network recently. "I know he can still be a great red zone threat, and I would love to play with him again."
Bryant made it clear he would love to face the Cowboys twice next season, and the easiest way to insure that happens is to sign with a team in the NFC East.
And as it turns out, the Redskins have a need for a downfield playmaker; Josh Doctson, Jamison Crowder and offseason addition Paul Richardson are all options but none have come close to the type of productivity we saw from Bryant in Dallas. But Washington reportedly wasn't interested in Bryant in the days following his release and we haven't heard anything in recent weeks to believe that's changed.
But the 2018 season is still two months away and training camps don't open for another three weeks. Put another way: Bryant's recent comments on Instagram -- "The last problem I have is finding a team" -- still hold true.
Regularly mentioned as one of the league's best wide receivers for most of his career, Bryant blamed injuries and a predictable offensive game plan for his pedestrian 2017 season (69 catches, 838 yards, six touchdowns). The season before, he ranked 31st in total value among all wideouts, according to Football Outsiders, and he played in just 13 games and had 50 catches for 796 yards and eight touchdowns. In '17, Bryant fell to 72nd, just ahead of teammate Cole Beasley, who counted $4.5 million against the cap in 2017 compared to Bryant's $17 million cap number.
It's hard to imagine any team giving Bryant that type of money on his next deal; Instead, he will likely be looking at contract offers similar to the three-year, $21 million deal the Ravens gave Michael Crabtree.
Whether Bryant takes it is another matter.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Baker Mayfield gets engaged
The 2018 NFL first-overall pick proposed to his girlfriend over the weekend
-
Cam gets his own erotic novel like Gronk
The Panthers quarterback is the second NFL player to get the old erotic novel treatment
-
Packers prez pleased with offseason
The man in charge of Green Bay likes what he is seeing from his team this offseason
-
NFL: Preseason concussions up 73 percent
The 11-on-11 matchups have created some serious concussion issues in training camp
-
Jimmy G jumps Brady in NFL jersey sales
The San Francisco quarterback is extremely popular with his fans, and Eagles fans aren't upset...
-
Colts lose RB Turbin to PED suspension
There are some pretty big fantasy implications when it comes to Robert Turbin's suspension