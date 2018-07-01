Former Cowboys teammate would love to play with Dez Bryant in Washington

It's been two-and-a-half months since the Cowboys released Dez Bryant and the 2010 first-round pick remains out of work. A week after becoming a free agent, Bryant reportedly turned down a multi-year offer from the Ravens and could end up waiting until training camp to find a new team.

Former Cowboys teammate Orlando Scandrick signed with the division-rival Redskins in March, and the defensive back would love to be reunited with Bryant in Washington.

"I know Dez can still catch touchdowns," Scandrick told NFL Network recently. "I know he can still be a great red zone threat, and I would love to play with him again."

Bryant made it clear he would love to face the Cowboys twice next season, and the easiest way to insure that happens is to sign with a team in the NFC East.

And as it turns out, the Redskins have a need for a downfield playmaker; Josh Doctson, Jamison Crowder and offseason addition Paul Richardson are all options but none have come close to the type of productivity we saw from Bryant in Dallas. But Washington reportedly wasn't interested in Bryant in the days following his release and we haven't heard anything in recent weeks to believe that's changed.

But the 2018 season is still two months away and training camps don't open for another three weeks. Put another way: Bryant's recent comments on Instagram -- "The last problem I have is finding a team" -- still hold true.

Regularly mentioned as one of the league's best wide receivers for most of his career, Bryant blamed injuries and a predictable offensive game plan for his pedestrian 2017 season (69 catches, 838 yards, six touchdowns). The season before, he ranked 31st in total value among all wideouts, according to Football Outsiders, and he played in just 13 games and had 50 catches for 796 yards and eight touchdowns. In '17, Bryant fell to 72nd, just ahead of teammate Cole Beasley, who counted $4.5 million against the cap in 2017 compared to Bryant's $17 million cap number.

It's hard to imagine any team giving Bryant that type of money on his next deal; Instead, he will likely be looking at contract offers similar to the three-year, $21 million deal the Ravens gave Michael Crabtree.

29-year-old WR Dez Bryant carries a $9.4M calculated market value into free agency (though an $8M deal i.e. Michael Crabtree is very possible).https://t.co/qSm8RRA78A — Spotrac (@spotrac) April 13, 2018

Whether Bryant takes it is another matter.