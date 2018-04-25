Dez Bryant reportedly turned down a multi-year deal from the Ravens worth millions

After being cut by the Cowboys earlier this month, it looks like Dez Bryant is going to take some time before he decides where he's going to start the next chapter of his NFL career.

According to NFL.com, Bryant has decided not to sign with anyone until after the draft. The receiver is apparently willing to wait up to two weeks after the draft before deciding where to go next. One team Bryant almost certainly won't be signing with is the Ravens, and that's because he has already shot them down once.

The Ravens were one of the first teams to show interest in Bryant after he was cut on April 13. As a matter of fact, Baltimore was so interested in adding the former Cowboys receiver that it offered him a multi-year deal, according to former ESPN reporter Ed Werder. Bryant must be pretty confident that he can land a big contract after the draft, because he apparently turned down a lot of money from the Ravens.

According to NFL.com, the Ravens offered Bryant a contract that was comparable to the one that Michael Crabtree signed with Baltimore, meaning the Ravens were offering a three-year deal for roughly $21 million. Not only did Crabtree get a three-year deal, but his contract also included a $7 million signing bonus and $11 million total in guaranteed money. If you're Bryant, it seems like a risky move to turn down that kind of money.

So why would Bryant pass on a potential three-year deal?

According to Werder, Bryant is basically betting on himself to have a huge 2018 season. He wants to sign a one-year deal, instead of a multi-year deal, so he can sign another huge contract in 2019.

Of course, for that plan to work, Bryant would have to put up impressive numbers in 2018 and there's no guarantee that's going to happen. Bryant's numbers have gone steadily down since the 2015 season. After averaging 13.7 touchdown catches per season from 2012-14, Bryant hasn't even hit the 10-touchdown mark in the three seasons since then. Not to mention, Bryant has now gone 22 games without hitting the 100-yard mark.

Whatever Bryant does, we can probably safely assume he won't be signing with the Ravens. After Bryant passed on their multi-year offer, the Ravens went out and signed former Saints receiver Willie Snead.