Former Raiders wideout Michael Crabtree inks three-year deal with Ravens

The Ravens pivoted from the Ryan Grant debacle to signing Crabtree

Michael Crabtree has already found himself a new home. Less than 24 hours after being cut in a cost-saving maneuver by the Oakland Raiders, Crabtree has agreed to a three-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens, according to a report from ESPN.com's Adam Schefter. The Ravens confirmed the signing via their official Twitter account. 

NFL.com reported the terms of the deal:

The Ravens immediately began circling Crabtree as soon as he became available, and locked him in on a deal Friday evening. Baltimore had previously agreed to terms with both former Cardinals receiver John Brown and former Washington wideout Ryan Grant, but Grant's four-year, $29 million offer was voided when he failed his physical. 

Crabtree is coming off a successful three-year stint with the Raiders during which he racked up 232 catches for 2,543 yards and 26 touchdowns. He was Derek Carr's most reliable target over the last two seasons, but the Raiders elected to move on from him after signing Jordy Nelson earlier this week. 

You may think it's merely a good fit for Crabtree heading to Baltimore (the Ravens needed wide receiver help more than almost any team in the NFL heading into the offseason), but he likely has another reason in mind. The Ravens play the Raiders in 2018. 

