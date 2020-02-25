Giants GM Dave Gettleman says team willing to trade down from No. 4: 'We're open for business'
The Giants are open to moving down in the 2020 NFL Draft
The New York Giants are the latest team with a top five pick in the NFL Draft willing to move down. Giants general manager Dave Gettleman didn't hold back when asked if the franchise would consider trading back from the No. 4 overall selection.
"Absolutely we're open for business," Gettleman said at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis Tuesday, via Madelyn Burke of WFAN. "Whatever we do is going to be in our best interest."
The Giants will join the Detroit Lions as the other top five team looking to move back, as Lions general manager Bob Quinn revealed over the weekend. The top picks in the 2020 NFL Draft appear to be set, as the Cincinnati Bengals have their sights set on LSU quarterback Joe Burrow at No. 1 overall and the Washington Redskins seem to be the logical spot for Ohio State defensive end Chase Young at No. 2 overall. If those projected picks hold, the Lions and Giants could be in a buyers market for teams willing to move up to their spots in the draft.
New York has seven draft picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, one each in the first two rounds, one each from the fourth to the sixth round and two in the seventh round. The Giants parted ways with their 2020 third-round pick (No. 68 overall) to the New York Jets in the Leonard Williams trade and a mid-round pick in 2021. Trading down would land the Giants more picks in 2020 and the 2021 draft.
New York is coming off three consecutive losing seasons, going 12-36 since making the playoffs in 2016. The Giants finished 4-12 last season, which led to the dismissal of Pat Shurmur as head coach and the hiring of Joe Judge.
With uncertainty of the No. 4 overall pick at stake and teams willing to move up and draft a quarterback, the Giants can afford to trade down and recoup picks ... especially since they drafted a quarterback in the first round of last year's draft in Daniel Jones.
There still is a warning of trading back, as Gettleman noted after saying the Giants are "open for business." Gettleman has never traded back in the first round as a general manager.
"What happens if you trade down eight spots? Right now, we're four (No. 4). Let's say we trade back to eight (No. 8). There's only four players that we like. What if they're all gone," Gettleman said, via Benjamin Solak of The Draft Network. "Now what are you going to do? Trade back again? You can trade yourself back (and) out of good players."
