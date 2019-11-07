Giants' Pat Shurmur not worried about job security: 'I know that we're on the right path'

It has now been over a month since the New York Giants have registered a victory, but head coach Pat Shurmur is not feeling the pressure when it comes to his job security. The Giants had an opportunity to earn a win against the division rival Dallas Cowboys in primetime on Monday night, but fell apart in the second half, and allowed Dallas to score 21 points in the fourth quarter in a 37-18 loss.

The Giants face the New York Jets this Sunday, a team that just lost to the previously winless Miami Dolphins. People have joked that the losing coach should be handed their walking papers on Sunday, but it's something that could become a reality. On Thursday, Shurmur was asked it he felt pressure from ownership to win this week, but he doesn't necessarily believe the stakes are any higher than usual.

"I feel the urgency to win a football game," Shurmur said, via NJ.com. "Period."

Behind closed doors, Shurmur reportedly has laid down the law with his players. During a team meeting earlier this week, he told his players that changes will be made during the bye week if they fail to win on Sunday.

"Guys understand those mistakes are unacceptable and if individuals don't get it corrected, they probably won't be playing anymore," said one player.

From the top all the way to the bottom of the organization, the Giants are frustrated. Shurmur maintains that it's not a sense of panic, but one of urgency to get things turned around.

"I'm built for this," Shurmur said. "I know that we're on the right path. I know we're a few plays away from getting over the top. We can build on that."

The decision to insert rookie Daniel Jones into the starting lineup did give this team a spark, as New York went on to win its first two games with Jones under center. While growing pains were to be expected, the facts are that the Giants are 2-7 and haven't won a game since September. Even the return of Saquon Barkley from injury was not enough to get the Giants back into the win column. In the last three games, he has averaged just three yards per carry and has scored only two total touchdowns.

The Giants do have a chance to turn things around this week against a team that appears to be struggling even more so, but another loss could mean the end of Shurmur's tenure in New York. Shurmur is currently in his second season as the head coach of the Giants.