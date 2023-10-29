The New York Giants were forced to make yet another change at quarterback due to injury, as Tommy DeVito replaced Tyrod Taylor under center after the veteran signal-caller was injured late in the second quarter during their matchup vs. the New York Jets. The Giants announced that Taylor suffered a ribs injury, and would not return. He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

On a second-and-6, Taylor attempted a pass rolling out of the pocket to the right side. The ball slipped out of his hand due to the wet conditions, but he caught his own pass. Taylor was then taken down by multiple Jets defenders, and injured on the play.

Check out what happened here:

Taylor, who has started the past two games for the injured Daniel Jones, had completed 4 of 7 passes for 9 yards, and rushed five times for 33 yards before his injury.

Taylor's replacement, DeVito, went undrafted this past offseason out of Illinois. The Giants had DeVito on their practice squad, but he was elevated to the active roster to serve as Taylor's backup. The 25-year-old is a New Jersey native, who attended Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey, N.J.