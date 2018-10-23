Giants reportedly trade former first-round pick Eli Apple to Saints

The Giants have reportedly traded cornerback Eli Apple to the Saints, according to Adam Schefter. After another tough loss on Monday night to the Falcons, the Giants seem to be embracing their rebuild, trading the 2016 first-round draft choice to the Saints. For the Saints, it adds Apple to a secondary that has consistently had its No. 2 corner toasted, whether it be P.J. Williams or Ken Crawley.

The Saints reportedly gave up a 2019 fourth-rounder and a 2020 seventh-rounder for Apple.

Giants trading Eli Apple to the Saints, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2018

Apple has had his struggles with the Giants, but the Saints undoubtedly hope a change of scenery will benefit him. That, and pairing him with fellow Ohio State alumni Marshon Lattimore, Vonn Bell and Kurt Coleman. The Saints were reportedly in the market for Patrick Peterson, but no 2019 first-round pick after trading it to land Marcus Davenport this year was always going to make that move extremely difficult.

Compensation: NYG get a fourth this year and a seventh next year for Apple, per source https://t.co/ZozysyEfK7 — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) October 23, 2018

This move was a necessary one for the Saints, who have the No. 1 run defense in the NFL but are No. 28 in pass defense. Despite that run defense, the Saints are 27th in the league in points allowed. Lattimore has bounced back from a tough start to the season, but Williams and Crawley have struggled opposite him all year. Injuries also haven't helped the Saints secondary, as they lost 2018 free agent acquisition Patrick Robinson with a broken ankle.

Apple actually left the Falcons game with an ankle injury, which is another thing for the Saints to keep an eye on.

For the Giants, that's now their 2015 and 2016 picks unloaded. The team already admitted it missed on Ereck Flowers, ultimately waiving the struggling guard. Apple has been up and down for the Giants throughout his tenure. This season, he has 22 tackles and five passes defended. Kam Moore is the next man up for the Giants opposite Janoris Jenkins, as a frustrating season continues for the Giants.

One other thing the Saints get with Apple, however, is affordability. According to The New Orleans Advocate's Nick Underhill, the Saints owe Apple $1,074,990 this year, and they can pick up his fifth-year option for 2020 in May.

It's another showcase of just how expendable draft capital is to a 5-1 Saints team that is firmly in win-now mode. The Saints have now traded first, third and fourth-round picks this season for Davenport, Teddy Bridgewater and Apple. The move also illustrates that the Saints don't hold 2020 picks as sacred, so they may not be done before the Oct. 30 deadline.

It's hard to imagine the Giants are done either. As Odell Beckham Jr. continues to show frustration and Eli Manning continues to struggle, the team may still be dealing, as Jason La Canfora reports. Even in the struggling NFC East, the Giants don't look ready to go anywhere fast. Which means that we may see them go the Raiders route and try to stock up on draft picks for the foreseeable future.