Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (11-3) are set to host Daniel Jones and the New York Giants (8-5-1) in a key Week 16 NFC matchup at on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings are 7-1 at home, while New York is 4-2 on the road. The Giants are coming off a massive 20-12 NFC East win over the Washington Commanders, while the Vikings are fresh off completing the biggest comeback in NFL history in their 39-36 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts. Minnesota erased a 33-0 deficit in the win.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET. Minnesota is favored by 4 points in the latest Vikings vs. Giants odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 48.5.

Now, the model has set its sights on Vikings vs. Giants and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 16 predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Vikings vs. Giants:

Vikings vs. Giants spread: Vikings -4

Vikings vs. Giants over/under: 48.5 points

Vikings vs. Giants money line: Minnesota -210, New York +175

What you need to know about the Vikings

The Vikings have already locked up the NFC North and still have an outside chance at landing the top seed in the NFC playoff bracket. For that to happen, they would need to win out and hope the Philadelphia Eagles lose out. While the top seed is unlikely, the No. 2 seed is still very valuable and would give the Vikings at least two home playoff games.

The Vikings have arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL in third-year pro Justin Jefferson. The former LSU Tiger leads the league in receptions (111) and receiving yards (1,623), and has seven touchdown receptions.

What you need to know about the Giants

Meanwhile, New York picked up a 20-12 victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday. New York can attribute much of its success to a strong defensive effort and a solid game from running back Saquon Barkley, who punched in one rushing touchdown.

The Giants enter this matchup ranked third worst in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (150.4), but the Vikings have a bottom five rushing attack averaging 95.4 yards per game on the ground. The reality of the situation here is that New York has more to play for in this game with a playoff spot on the line. New York currently holds the No. 6 seed in the NFC, and a win would go a long way in creating some separation in a tight race.

