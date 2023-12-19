Aaron Rodgers could be making a return to his old home of Lambeau Field next year. A few things have to happen before this can take place, including Rodgers playing with the New York Jets in 2024.

In an interview with Pat McAfee on Tuesday, the 40-year-old quarterback hinted that he plans to play for at least two more years in New York.

"I don't think next year will be my last year. We don't need to rebuild. We need to reload," Rodgers, who suffered an Achilles injury just four plays into his first drive as a Jet, said (via SNY TV).

Rodgers seems all-in on his new life in East Rutherford and says he thinks the "future is very bright in New Jersey."

If that part of the puzzle is complete and Rodgers plays and stays healthy, then the Jets and Packers facing off in 2024 is the missing piece to bring a homecoming to life. In order for it to happen, New York and Green Bay have to finish in the same place in their respective divisions.

The 5-9 Jets are in third place in the AFC East at the moment and with the 3-11 New England Patriots struggling, New York likely will not fall below them. With the first-place Dolphins sitting at 10-4 and the surging Bills at 8-6, it appears the Jets will likely finish right where they sit now in the AFC East -- third place.

The Jets finish their season with a home game against the Washington Commanders and road games against the Cleveland Browns and Patriots.

The 6-8 Packers are behind the 10-4 Detroit Lions and the 7-7 Minnesota Vikings and one game ahead of the 5-9 Chicago Bears in the NFC North. Their division is a closer race between all four teams than the AFC East and with three games left there is time for things to shift.

Green Bay closes out the regular season at the Carolina Panthers, at the Vikings and home against the Bears.