Dalvin Cook's release from the Vikings this offseason had to do with money. Ever since the Pro Bowl running back hit the open market, he's reportedly been set on landing something in the ballpark of $10 million per season. Now there's reason to believe Cook will wait another month -- and perhaps all the way into late summer -- to finalize his next team.

Echoing previous reporting from the Miami Herald about Cook being "willing to wait a while" for what he deems an appropriate offer, ESPN said Monday that July 17 "could be a factor" in Cook's plans to hold out for a bigger deal.

That is the deadline for players under the franchise tag to reach long-term contracts with their respective teams. And with three big-name backs -- Josh Jacobs (Raiders), Saquon Barkley (Giants) and Tony Pollard (Cowboys) -- currently tagged, Cook should have three different contract benchmarks from which to negotiate.

It's possible several or all of those RBs could remain unsigned beyond July 17, however, if they don't strike a long-term deal and then wait or refuse to sign their $10M tags. That could leave Cook without an updated look at the RB market until closer to the start of the 2023 season. Jacobs and Barkley have already hinted at skipping games in an effort to secure longer-term security.

In any event, it's a safe bet Cook will take his time exploring opportunities -- and waiting for a better one to emerge. And it's no surprise, then, he told ESPN this week he'd embrace a team-up with fellow free agent DeAndre Hopkins. The latter has visited the Patriots and Titans since his release from the Cardinals, which was also prompted by contractual issues. But "training camp is ... an artificial deadline" for Hopkins to pick a new team, per Jeremy Fowler, meaning he's on a similarly patient timeline.

"If we end up on the same roster," Cook told Adam Schefter, "that would be something epic for the NFL."