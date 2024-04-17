It's no secret around the NFL that the Philadelphia Eagles at least considered pursuing longtime New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick once the latter became available this offseason. But it turns out the Eagles steered clear of Belichick for the same reasons the once-interested Atlanta Falcons did: They were concerned with uprooting their entire organization for a man with a domineering leadership style, according to ESPN.

Boston Sports Journal reported earlier this year that the Eagles were "very interested" in the former Super Bowl-winning coach following a late-2023 collapse, and ESPN reiterated the notion Wednesday, reporting that team owner Jeffrey Lurie spoke with a confidant about the possibility of replacing Nick Sirianni with Belichick. While "some owners and executives (believed) the game had passed Belichick by, the Eagles felt he still had his fastball," per ESPN, with general manager Howie Roseman also a fan.

In the end, Lurie and Co. retained Sirianni and publicly endorsed both his resume and future prospects atop the Eagles' staff, citing his combined 26-5 record from 2021-2023. But it was the notion of Belichick -- already 71 years old at the time -- requiring a more thorough overhaul of staff and leadership approach that appeared to aid the decision.

Though not seriously considering a move, Lurie wondered to a confidant: Was it worth overhauling the building, changing personnel and philosophies on everything from training staff to salary cap structure, for someone who might coach only two years? "You'll have to start over again," said a source with firsthand knowledge of the Eagles' thinking. "Who would replace him? He hasn't had a good record of developing coaches. They were afraid that he'll have changed everything and every person, and [then] you'll be starting from scratch again. He didn't demand those changes, but they felt like, if we hire him, we have to give everything to him and trust how he does it."

Belichick, for what it's worth, "would have been interested" in the Eagles' job had it officially opened, per ESPN. And it turns out he still has them circled for a potential vacancy down the road. While some close to the longtime coach believe he's seen his last days on the sidelines following a quieter 2024 market than anticipated, ESPN reported Belichick is "believed to be biding his time until next January for openings on teams he has told confidants he would be interested in coaching."

Those teams: the Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

Dallas retained Mike McCarthy following its own abrupt end to the 2023 season, but owner Jerry Jones is a noted fan of Belichick, even telling reporters this offseason "there's no doubt" he could work alongside the future Hall of Fame coach. The Giants employ Brian Daboll, but he's coming off a 6-11 season; Belichick has a noted history with the franchise, spending 11 years in New York prior to his first head coaching job in 1991.