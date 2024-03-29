The Jacksonville Jaguars are keeping one of their key defenders in town for a while longer. The Jaguars signed linebacker Foye Oluokun to a three-year contract extension, the team announced on Friday.

According to multiple reports, the deal tacks on $30 million in new money and results in Oluokun playing on what is now essentially a four-year, $45 million contract with $22.5 million in guarantees. The new contract keeps Oluokun among the top 10 highest-paid players at his position moving forward, with only Roquan Smith, Fred Warner, Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano and Patrick Queen making more in terms of average annual value.

Oluokun signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Jaguars in 2022, and has led the team in tackles in each of his two seasons. He actually led the entire NFL in both 2021 (192) and 2022 (184), and he led the NFL in solo tackles in both 2022 (128) and 2023 (111). Oluokun will turn 29 later this summer, and will now be a fixture in Jacksonville's defense into his early 30s. He has been incredibly durable throughout his NFL career, missing only one game and playing in 66 consecutive contests including the playoffs.

The Jaguars themselves are transitioning to a new defense under recently hired coordinator Ryan Nielsen, who previously coordinated or co-coordinated the Saints and Falcons defenses. Oluokun is part of a solid front seven that now includes Arik Armstead in addition to incumbent players like Josh Allen, Travon Walker, Devin Lloyd and Roy Robertson-Harris. With the offense having lost Calvin Ridley in free agency, the Jags could be counting on their defense to drive their success more than they did over the past two seasons.