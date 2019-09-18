Jalen Ramsey trade buzz: Chiefs, Eagles, Seahawks among early favorites to land star corner

Jalen Ramsey is set to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night, but that's not necessarily because the All-Pro cornerback doesn't have a trade market.

A day after Ramsey all but admitted to local media that he'd like to be dealt elsewhere, legitimizing reports from earlier in the week indicating the outspoken Pro Bowler had officially requested a trade, CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora said Wednesday at least three different teams are considered early favorites to acquire the former first-round draft pick.

"The sense that I'm getting from GMs and personnel directors is Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles," La Canfora told Adam Schein on CBS Sports Network. "These are three teams you hear the most about. Seattle, Philadelphia, they've been as proactive in making trades in this league across the board as anybody. And both were in, at least to some degree, on Minkah Fitzpatrick."

All three teams have been speculated as potential destinations for Ramsey, who's earned two Pro Bowl nods in his three NFL seasons. Seattle is no stranger to big-name trades, having acquired pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney from the Houston Texans just recently. Philadelphia has a bevy of young corners it might be able to offer for Ramsey in addition to draft capital, and personnel chief Howie Roseman is famous for exploring trades. Kansas City, meanwhile, has a persisting need for defensive help and would presumably give Ramsey an immediate chance at contending for a Super Bowl.

Regardless of which team actually steps up to make an offer for Ramsey, La Canfora said that he doesn't expect the corner to be a Jaguar by the end of the year.

"There's one true deadline: It's Week 9, OK," he said. "It's the Tuesday after Week 8 -- the trade deadline. I do not believe he will be on that roster by then. He may not be on that roster by the time they play Week 4, but I don't know about (this) Friday."