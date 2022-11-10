Jeff Saturday has heard the naysayers who have questioned Jim Irsay's decision to appoint him as the Colts' interim coach. For all his success as a player (he was a six-time Pro Bowl center for the Colts and Packers), Saturday has no coaching experience at the college or pro ranks, a fact that has led many to speculate on Saturday's qualifications to serve as interim coach.

During his second full day on the job, Saturday offered a passionate defense of his qualifications to serve as the Colts' interim coach for the final nine games of the 2022 season. Based on his comments (which you can read below), it's clear that Saturday shouldn't have any issues getting the Colts to buy into his message.

"I'm completely comfortable in who I am as a man. I know I can lead men. I know I know the game of football and I'm passionate about it. I have no fear about, are you as qualified as somebody else. "I spent 14 years in a locker room. I went to playoffs 12 times. I got five dudes in the Hall of Fame that I played with. You don't think I've seen greatness you don't think I've seen how people prepare, how they coach, how they GM, how they work? I mean, won Super Bowls, been to two. "Here's the deal, man. None of us are promised a good job. I may be terrible at this. And after eight games, I'll say, God bless you. I am no good. I may be really good. I got no idea, but I dang sure ain't gonna back down. I can tell you that."

Saturday has made a quick impression on his new players, who are still dealing with the departure of Frank Reich after a 3-5-1 start. While it's not the season anyone in Indianapolis envisioned, it's clear that Saturday has the support of the locker room.

"He cares about this place, that is evident," quarterback Matt Ryan said of Saturday, via The Athletic. "He knows football. (But) it's a lot … I completely understand that. He's got a lot on his plate."

"The No. 1 thing about him," added receiver Parris Campbell, "is he's not scared."