Jerry Jones doesn’t sound too interested in bringing Dez Bryant back to the Cowboys

Although Dez Bryant appears to be interested in a potential reunion with the Dallas Cowboys, the interest definitely isn't mutual.

During an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones dumped cold water all over Bryant's plan to return to Dallas. Jones said the team currently has zero interest in the wide receiver, who was released by the Cowboys in April.

"We feel good about Dez and wish him the very best," Jones said. "Trust me, if it were in our best interests, his and ours, he'd be on the field for the Cowboys."

Keep in mind, those words are coming from a guy who owns the team with the third-worst passing offense in the NFL. If Jones isn't interested, then Bryant might have a tough time finding a job.

The subject of Bryant came up during the radio interview because the receiver tweeted on Tuesday that he would be interested in returning to Dallas.

I’ll rather it be the Dallas Cowboys if not I’ll be ready to play somewhere else https://t.co/IRUmDXMZa7 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 2, 2018

Jones admitted that he still has a close relationship with Bryant, which isn't that surprising, considering the two went to a Beyonce and Jay-Z concert together in September. However, Jones made it clear that he wasn't going to be making any football decisions based on the friendship.

"I know I'm the one to ask as a response to that, but as you know, we're friends, to say the least, we're friends, and I have a lot of pride in where [Bryant] is relative to our relationship, as it pertains to him as an individual and so I mirror feelings of that nature," Jones said. "It just seems like [Bryant] is a Cowboy, but we've got to look at what we're all having to deal with and that is what's in the best interest of the team. So, that's a different story there."

The fact that Bryant even wants to return to the Cowboys seems to indicate that he's over the anger of being cut. After he was released on April 13, Bryant called the team's decision "very personal" on Twitter and wrote that it would give him an edge. As recently as July, Bryant still seemed upset with the Cowboys, as he went on a lengthy Twitter tirade where he ripped multiple members of the organization.

Since being cut by the Cowboys, Bryant has received only one solid offer, which came from the Ravens, but he turned that down back in April. Since the start of training camp, he's visited with only one team, and that came with the Browns back in August.

The Cowboys are just the latest team that Bryant has shown interest in. Over the past few months, the receiver has hinted that he'd like to play for the Patriots or Redskins. Bryant also showed interest in the 49ers prior to Jimmy Garoppolo's injury.

Unfortunately for Dez, none of those teams seem too interested in signing him.

If Dez does sign a deal, look for it to go down over the next two weeks. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported on Sept. 30 that Bryant had been dealing with anxiety and depression, which was a big reason why he didn't want to sign with anyone just yet. However, it appears Bryant has now battled through that and he's ready to play if can find a team willing to give him a deal.