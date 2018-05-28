Dez Bryant has apparently decided on the one team he wants to play for in 2018

If you've been following the Dez Bryant free agency tour over the past six weeks, you may have noticed that there hasn't been much to follow.

Since being cut by the Cowboys on April 13, only one team (the Ravens) has shown any serious interest in Bryant, but Bryant decided he didn't want to play for them, despite the fact that they reportedly offered a three-year deal worth roughly $21 million.

After turning down a deal like that, the obvious question with Bryant becomes: If he doesn't want to play for Baltimore, then who does he want to play for?

Well, it looks like we finally have the answer to that question. Over the weekend, Bryant shared a video on Instagram and after sharing the video, one fan went into the comments section and asked Bryant where he wanted to sign, which was normal, because fans ask questions all the time on social media.

What wasn't normal was that Bryant actually answered the question: He wants to play for the 49ers.

Although Bryant ended up deleting the comment, this is the internet, where you can't actually delete anything, so the cat's out of the bag, Dez wants to go to San Francisco.

Of course, the biggest problem for Bryant is that the 49ers don't exactly have any need for an extra wide receiver right now, because they already have ELEVEN receivers on their roster. Not to mention, they just added two of those receivers in this year's draft in the form of second-round pick Dante Pettis and seventh-round pick Rickie James. The 49ers also have multiple veterans in guys like Pierre Garcon and Marquise Goodwin. From a pure numbers perspective, it just doesn't feel like there's room on the roster for Bryant.

On the other hand, the idea of Bryant going to San Francisco actually isn't that crazy, despite the fact that half the 49ers roster is already made up of wide receivers. The reason Bryant could be a fit in San Francisco is because he's dominant in the red zone, which is a spot where the 49ers struggled last season.

In 2017, the 49ers ranked second-to-last in the NFC in red zone scoring percentage, ahead of only the Arizona Cardinals. Although Bryant has had some trouble staying healthy over the past few years, he did manage to make it through the entire 2017 season unscathed and he put up some decent numbers in the process (69 catches, 838 yards, six touchdowns).

The one thing that should impress the Niners is that five of Bryant's six touchdowns came in the red zone. As a matter of fact, Bryant was actually one of the best red zone receivers in the NFL last year. During his final season with the Cowboys, Bryant caught 11 passes for 66 yards in the red zone, including those five touchdowns.

The biggest upside for the 49ers is that they really wouldn't have to show any commitment to Bryant, so there would be almost no risk to signing him. Dez has already said he only wants a one-year deal this year so he can prove himself and then hit free agency again in 2019.

By the way, it's been a pretty interesting offseason for wide receivers on Instagram. First, we had Julian Edleman, who potentially thwarted a school shooting thanks to Instagram. Then, Julio Jones freaked out half the population of Atlanta when he deleted all his Falcons-related pictures from Instagram. Now, we have Bryant practically serving as his own agent by using Instagram to express interest in the team he wants to play for. Now might be a good time to jump on Instagram and follow every NFL wide receiver you can find.

(Wink of the CBS Eye to Niners Nation)