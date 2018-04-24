Here's one theory for why Julio Jones deleted all the Falcons pics from his Instagram
Jones, who hasn't shown up for offseason workouts yet, has three years left on his contract
Let's say you're a Falcons fan looking forward to the 2018 NFL Draft and building on last year's 10-6 record. The expectation is that Atlanta will address its defensive line at No. 26, though depending on how things unfold in front of the Falcons, they could be in a position to take a luxury pick. Like, say, Alabama wideout Calvin Ridley, who would be a fantastic addition to a receivers corps that includes Alabama alum Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu.
What might give you pause, and possibly even stop your heart for a beat or two, Falcons fan, is learning that Jones recently made his Twitter account private and removed from his Instagram feed photos of him in Falcons gear.
Exacerbating matters: Jones hasn't yet shown up for the team's offseason workouts, though he is expected to make an appearance this week.
So is Jones, who has three years left on a five-year, $71.3 million deal, making a statement about his contract situation? Turns out, it's apparently something considerably more benign.
The Falcons say it's Jones looking for a "fresh start" on social media and that's the extent of it. And a source told ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure that Jones was trying to set an example for the Alabama players, to whom he recently spoke about the perils of broadcasting your life on social media.
Jones' Twitter account is again public, though he hasn't tweeted since Jan. 31. The last of his 17 Instagram posts -- none of which have him in Falcons gear -- was in February.
McClure reports that Jones is working with Terrell Owens this offseason. And while skipping voluntary team workouts isn't reason for alarm (Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are no-shows in New England), things might take on a more serious tone if Jones isn't around in June for the Falcons' mandatory minicamp.
