Lost in the shuffle of the Aaron Rodgers injury -- and the New York Jets' thrilling overtime win -- was the performance of Jordan Whitehead in Week 1. Normally three interception games don't get ignored, but Whitehead's performance went under the radar.

The veteran safety notched a career-high three interceptions in the Jets' 22-16 win over the Buffalo Bills, kicking in a $250,000 incentive in his contract. Whitehead needed three interceptions in 2023 to earn the $250,000 incentive, according to ESPN, and he accomplished that feat in Week 1.

"I was just watching tape from last year," Whitehead said, referencing last season's win over the Bills at MetLife Stadium where he picked off Allen once. "He threw me a second interception late in that game and I dropped it. My whole thing this offseason was doing extra ball drills. I couldn't have had a better start to this season."

"I've just been working all offseason, teammates have been pushing me. So no surprise," Whitehead said (via the New York Post). "Deep balls, just every day at practice. [Safeties coach Marquand Manuel] throws the ball to me, different drills. When I get time off [in practice], special teams drills, I'm catching balls."

Whitehead becomes the 14th player ever to record three interceptions in a game in Week 1, the first since Sammy Knight in 2001 and just the fourth player to accomplish the feat since 1980.

Whitehead had more interceptions than he was targeted in coverage, as he wasn't the primary defender on one of his interceptions. He was targeted twice and had two interceptions on those attempts, as Josh Allen finished with a 0.0 passer rating targeting him.

"He was outstanding. He's been outstanding," Jets head coach Robert Saleh said after Whitehead's performance. "He was four dropped interceptions away from having an All-Pro year last year. He caught them all today and he's going to catch a hell of a lot more.

"He's got great instincts in the back end. He has great instincts in the box. His range is better this year, believe it or not. His ability to get from red line to red line. Our confidence in him, he's an outstanding safety. An outstanding safety, and he has been."

The performance bonus came in for Whitehead after one game. More interceptions are sure to come in a Jets defense with Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed at cornerback.