Jets reportedly land second free-agent QB with one-year deal for Teddy Bridgewater
Bridgewater joins Josh McCown in New York after the Jets missed out on Kirk Cousins
The Jets didn't win the Kirk Cousins sweepstakes, but they still landed two quarterbacks in free agency on Tuesday. Shortly after giving Josh McCown a one-year, $10 million to return to New York, the Jets agreed to sign ex-Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen and Dianna Russini.
With Bridgewater signing, the best-remaining bridge quarterback in free agency is AJ McCarron and the one team in desperate need of a starting quarterback is Buffalo. We'll see which side blinks first.
The Jets are out of the running for a bridge quarterback, but they might not be done rearranging their quarterback room. They still hold the No. 6 pick in the draft and could very well use it on a quarterback to sit behind McCown and Bridgewater. Both players are on one-year deals, so they still haven't found their long-term solution at quarterback. McCown is likely viewed as a mentor-type of quarterback, while Bridgewater is almost a complete unknown at this point in his career.
Although, the drafting of a quarterback would raise an important question: Why the heck did the Jets pay McCown $10 million?
For Bridgewater, this is an opportunity for him to compete for the starting job, win it, and demonstrate to the rest of the NFL that he's ready to resume his once-promising career that was derailed by a career-threatening knee injury on the eve of the 2016 season. Bridgewater finally made his return to the field late last season, but he was unable to carve out much of a role for himself with Case Keenum entrenched as the starter and Sam Bradford being given backup duties down the stretch. Funnily enough, all three ex-Vikings quarterbacks are elsewhere now, with Keenum landing in Denver, Bradford agreeing to sign with Arizona, and Bridgewater en route to New York. The Vikings don't mind, of course, seeing as they won the Cousins sweepstakes.
It's been a busy day for the Jets. After dealing with the Cousins's rejection, they brought back McCown for another season, signed running back Isaiah Crowell to a three-year deal, and then gave star cornerback Trumaine Johnson a monster contract -- all before agreeing to sign Bridgewater.
And here's a reminder that free agency doesn't officially begin until Wednesday.
-
Titans take Dion Lewis away from Pats
The Titans have a bad habit of taking Patriots players in free agency
-
Giants sign ex-Panther Jonathan Stewart
The Giants' decision to pay an aging, unproductive running back in free agency is puzzling
-
Packers landing ex-Jets DL Wilkerson
The Packers are a different breed this time around, landing Jimmy Graham and now Wilkerson
-
NFL free agency: Team by team tracker
Keep up with the latest moves in free agency as teams try to build a Super Bowl contender
-
2018 NFL Free Agency Tracker for top 50
Where are the NFL's top free agents landing this offseason? Follow along with our updating...
-
Report: Trumaine Johnson signs with Jets
The best free agent cornerback is off the market as the ex-Ram chooses to go to New York