Jets reportedly turned down blockbuster package of picks for Quinnen Williams from persistent team

The New York Jets traded defensive tackle Leonard Williams to the New York Giants and reportedly dangled the likes of safety Jamal Adams, running back Le'Veon Bell, cornerback Trumaine Johnson and wide receiver Robby Anderson before the NFL trade deadline, as well. At the end of the day, Williams was the only one to find a new team.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that a different Jets defensive piece was the apple of another team's eye, however. New York received a trade offer of "a blockbuster package of picks that it thought New York could not turn down" in exchange for star rookie defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

Most NFL teams are not in the business of trading star players early in their rookie contracts, but the Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins have given other teams unfounded hope. The Dolphins traded defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick -- the No. 11 overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft -- and the Cardinals traded quarterback Josh Rosen -- the No. 10 overall choice in the 2018 NFL Draft -- to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dolphins, respectively.

Williams, the No. 3 overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, has recorded 16 tackles, a pass deflection and 0.5 sacks in five games this season. The Alabama product is likely to take on an even bigger role following the Jets' decision to trade the other Williams. Gregg Williams' defense utilizes a base 3-4 defensive scheme, which means it plays with three larger down defensive linemen.

The Jets are currently 1-6 and only ahead of Miami in the AFC East race.

The 2019 NFL trade deadline turned out to be a dud from a fan perspective. CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora wrote that inaction at the deadline may spur more action when trades are allowed at the start of the new league year in March. CBS Sports' Joel Corry wrote about five deals that could have worked if teams were willing to take a risk and make some big moves.