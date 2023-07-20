The New York Jets had plans to release former second-round pick Denzel Mims if the team failed to find a trade partner, according to the New York Post Wednesday. Multiple reports indicated the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers were among the teams interested in Mims, but instead the wide receiver is off to the Motor City.

On Wednesday evening, CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson reported that Mims being traded to the Detroit Lions is "pretty much done," and that the wideout was open to the change of scenery. Not long after, SNY reported that Mims was indeed being dealt to Detroit. As for the compensation, NFL Media reports the Lions are sending a conditional sixth-round pick to New York for Mims and a seventh-round pick in 2025.

The additions of Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Mecole Hardman this offseason left the New York receiver room a little crowded. It was thought there could be a notable odd man out, and that man was Mims.

Mims was selected 59th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Baylor, and the 25-year-old struggled to break out while catching passes from Zach Wilson, the team's No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Mims has totaled 676 receiving yards and no touchdowns with 42 receptions on 92 targets in three seasons. His best season came prior to Wilson's arrival when Mims had 357 receiving yards on 23 catches. He's missed 20 career games while battling with injuries throughout his career suffering hamstring maladies, hand injuries, a concussion and placement on the COVID-19 list.

Mims joins a Lions receiving corps that includes Jameson Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Marvin Jones Jr., Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond. However, Williams has been suspended for the first six games of the 2023 regular season for violating the NFL's gambling policy.

Mims joins 2021 second-round pick wide receiver Elijah Moore (34th overall selection) as Jets wideouts who were traded this offseason. New York dealt Moore and a 2023 third-round pick (74th overall) to the Cleveland Browns for a 2023 second-round pick (42nd overall) after their receiver additions.