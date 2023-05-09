Joe Kapp, a Canadian Football League legend and one of the Minnesota Vikings' all-time great players, passed away on Monday, his alma mater, the University of California, confirmed to the Associated Press. Kapp was 85 years old.

A member of both the College and Canadian Football Hall of Fame, Kapp was the first quarterback to lead the Vikings to the Super Bowl. He was tabbed as one of the franchise's 50 greatest players during the 2020 season.

Before leading Minnesota to an NFL title in 1969, Kapp led the CFL's BC Lions to a league title in 1964. The Lions have retired the No. 22 formally worn by Kapp.

"Joe Kapp will go down as one of the all-time great players for not only our franchise but the entire Canadian Football League," said Lions co-general manager and director of football operations Neil McEvoy.

"Along with helping put the Lions on the map after some lean early years, Joe also served as a trailblazer for quarterbacks making a name for themselves on both sides of the border. Our thoughts are with Joe's wife Jennifer and the entire family at this time."

Kapp was traded from the CFL to the NFL's Vikings in 1967. He joined forces in Minnesota with the late Bud Grant, who coached against Kapp during his time coaching the CFL's Blue Bombers.

"We needed somebody who could kind of get this team off the mark, and Joe was that kind of a guy," Grant said of Kapp during a 1969 documentary on the '69 Vikings. "Could he throw spirals, could he throw it long and accurate enough? I hadn't measured all of those things. All I knew was that he was a winner."

Kapp was a winner for sure. Along with his Grey Cup win, Kapp led Cal to a conference title and an appearance in the Rose Bowl in 1958. In 1968, Kapp led the Vikings to their first playoff berth, where they ultimately came up short against the eventual NFL champion Colts, coached by Don Shula.

After missing the Vikings' 1969 opener with an injury, Kapp returned for the Vikings' Week 2 rematch against the Colts. Despite facing the Colts' formidable defense, Kapp threw for a still-standing NFL record seven touchdown passes (shared by seven others) in Minnesota's 52-14 win.

Kapp set the record despite using a rather unorthodox throwing style.

"I did not use the laces," Kapp said, "and that's probably unique."

"He threw some passes that looked like ducks," added former Vikings defensive end Jim Marshall, "but they got in the hands of the receivers."

The 1969 season was a special one for the Vikings and Kapp, who including the playoffs went 14-2 as Minnesota's starting quarterback that season. In the playoffs, Kapp ran for scores in the Vikings' wins over the Rams and Browns to clinch the NFL title.

"It was something to feel," Kapp said of the Vikings' 27-7 NFL title game win over Cleveland. "And when it feels that good, you just want to treasure that feeling, keep it with you and hope that you remember it when you get to be my age."

The '69 Vikings had a bittersweet ending. While they made it to the Super Bowl, they were defeated by an extremely talented Chiefs team that had eight future Hall of Fame players. Despite taking a beating all afternoon, Kapp lived up to his tough guy persona and managed to complete 64% of his throws.

"To a man, nobody cried, made excuses or blamed anybody," Kapp said of the Vikings' 23-7 loss. "It was a team right to the end."

Kapp's post-playing career included a successful coaching stint at Cal that included being named Pac-10 Coach of the Year in 1982.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, who spent two years playing for Kapp at Cal, said Kapp has been an "inspiration" in his life.

"As a tough individual who loved everything about his life," Rivera said, "everything about being from California and having gone to the University of California at Berkley, which he truly loved. He would want people to know he gave his all, all the time."